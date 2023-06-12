Philadelphia picks up the pieces after a major highway collapses
An overpass on one of America's busiest highways collapsed after a tanker, reportedly containing a petroleum product, crossing underneath burst into flames. The crashed section of northbound I-95 in Philadelphia could take months to repair
An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire, closing a heavily travelled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely, authorities said. Reuters
This image provided by the Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia. Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the city’s northeast corner. AP
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire. Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline. The fire took about an hour to get under control. AP
Officials work on the scene following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire in Philadelphia. The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. AP
Firefighters work at a collapsed portion of Interstate 95, caused by a large vehicle fire, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground, he added. AFP
Philadelphia’s Mayor James F Kenney speaks to first responders near a collapsed portion of Interstate 95, caused by a large vehicle fire, in Philadelphia. Some kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I-95 around 6:15 am, said state Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph, and the northbound section above the fire collapsed quickly. AFP
PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire. The collapsed section of I-95 was part of a $212 million reconstruction project that wrapped up four years ago. AP
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse. The governor, who said Sunday evening he planned to issue a disaster declaration Monday to speed federal funds, said at least one vehicle was still trapped beneath the collapsed roadway. AP