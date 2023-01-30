Petal Paradise: Flowers in full bloom at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan
Beautiful and colourful flowers take centre stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Garden, which has now been renamed to Amrit Udyan by the Centre. Open to visitors until 26 March, the floral festival features a multitude of flowers such as roses, tulips, daffodils and other ornamental ones
1/12
It’s all about the flowers at Rashtrapati Bhavan! The iconic gardens, called Mughal Gardens, is now open to the public for the annual flower show. However, this year, will be a novel visit as the gardens have now been renamed as Amrit Udyan to commemorate 75 years of India’s freedom. PTI
2/12
President Droupadi Murmu earlier inaugurated Udyan Utsav-2023 — the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the rechristened ‘Amrit Udyan’ for the public. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
3/12
The beautiful gardens, spread over 12 acres and featuring a variety of flowers, will remain open to visitors until 26 March. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
4/12
The gardens are home to a rich variety of flowers. There are more than 150 varieties of roses, daffodils, Asiatic lilies, Tulips, and other ornamental flowers. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
5/12
The garden draws its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal, and even miniature paintings of India and Persia. The design of the garden was finalised in 1917 by architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, and plantings were done in the year 1928-29. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
6/12
The gardens have two different traditions of horticulture – the Mughal style and the English flower garden. The flowering shrubs, terraces, and Mughal canals are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns, and private hedges. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
7/12
The garden is said to be the “soul” of the Presidential Palace. The garden hosts 159 varieties of roses. Some of them are also named after people of national and international fame like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Queen Elizabeth, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Abraham Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Mother Teresa, etc. PTI
8/12
Besides flowers, the Amrit Udyan also houses fruits, such as orange trees, and other plants. PTI
9/12
The June Bright rose at ‘Amrit Udyan’ on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. PTI
10/12
In addition to the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. there are the Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. These new gardens were developed by presidents during their tenure. PTI
11/12
It is said that during President Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure, nearly 2000 different varieties of trees were planted on the Estate. PTI
12/12
So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets at https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx and visit the floral paradise! PTI