Peru's political protests turn violent as anger spills out on the streets
The small South American country of Peru is once again witnessing political upheaval with protesters blocking roads and damaging public property over the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. The demonstrations have turned deadly, claiming seven lives
Violent demonstrations have broken out on the streets of Peru over the ousting of the former president and despite his successor’s efforts to quell the unrest. AP
Seven people, including three teenagers, have died in the protests that have broken out since the Leftist Pedro Castillo was accused of an attempted coup, impeached and arrested. AP
The latest bout of protests have come after Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the nation’s first woman president. The protesters are calling for her resignation, demanding fresh elections. AP
The demonstrators, many of them Castillo supporters, have for days demanded that Peru hold elections rather than allow Boluarte to stay in power until Castillo’s term officially ends in 2026. Despite Boluarte’s proposal of bringing general elections forward by two years to April 2024, the protests see no sign of abating. AFP
Protesters have blocked roads and set fire to vehicles. An estimated 2,000 stormed the airport in the southern city of Arequipa, blocking the runway and forcing flights to be suspended for several hours. AFP
Around 100 Castillo supporters camped out in front of the police facility in Lima where he is being held, demanding he be released and returned to office. AFP
Riot police run during clashes with supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo in front of Congress in Lima. AP
In Apurimac, demonstrators have torched the public prosecutor’s office and a police station. AFP