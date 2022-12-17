Deaths, Disruption, Destruction: Revolt grips Peru as protesters refuse to back down
Protests have erupted in Peru since the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo on 7 December. The supporters of Castillo have blocked several major roads and stranded thousands of foreign tourists by obstructing access to airports
At least 20 people have lost their lives in Peru in the violent protests triggered by the removal and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The Council of State, the body consisting of representatives of all branches of power, and church leaders have held three-hour talks in the capital Lima amid the deepening political crisis, reported BBC. AP
The Peru government has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days as protests rocked different parts of the country after Castillo’s impeachment on 7 December. He was removed by a congressional vote after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. AP
Castillo’s supporters have taken to the streets since his ouster and are demanding his return as president, amendments to the country’s Constitution, and the shutdown of Congress, as per Al Jazeera. AFP
Dina Boluarte, who replaced Castillo to become Peru’s first female president, has appealed for calm and a chance to govern. However, protesters are calling for her resignation and early elections. AP
Earlier, Peru’s education minister Patricia Correa stepped down in the wake of the protests. She wrote on Twitter that the “death of compatriots has no justification”, and that “state violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death”. Culture minister Jair Perez has also resigned. AP
A curfew has also been imposed in 15 of the country’s 24 departments. The head of the National Board of Justice, José Ávila, has urged people not to indulge in violence, and engage in peace talks with the authorities, BBC reported. He also said that ministers would travel to where people are protesting to hold such dialogues. AFP
Protesters have set fire to police stations, blocked Peru’s main highway and stranded thousands of tourists in Cusco city after forcing the airport to close. Clashes on Thursday between demonstrators and the army in the central Ayacucho region has left at least eight people dead. AP
The Peruvian rail link to Machu Picchu, a popular tourist destination, has been suspended in view of the violent protests. The UK government has warned its citizens in Peru about ‘train disruptions and some airport closures’ and asked them to contact the closest British embassy, consulate or high commission in case of emergency. AP
Darwin Baca, mayor of Machu Picchu, told AFP that 5,000 tourists are stranded in Cusco. More than 100 roads have been blocked by protesters across the country. As per Peru’s human rights ombudsman’s office, 518 people have been wounded in the clashes, including 268 police officers. Human rights groups have said that 147 people have been detained so far, AFP reported. AP
A leftist former school teacher Castillo, who is currently in detention, is being probed on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. He has been ordered to spend 18 months in pre-trial detention. AP