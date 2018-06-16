1/7 Muslims across the world observed the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Based on the sighting of the moon, people in India celebrated Eid on Saturday. Like every year, hundreds gathered to offer namaz at the historic Jama Masjid in New Delhi on the occasion. PTI Muslims across the world observed the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Based on the...

2/7 Hudnreds of Muslims gathered to offer prayers at the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra as well. The crescent of the moon was sighted on the evening of 15 June. PTI Hudnreds of Muslims gathered to offer prayers at the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra as well. The...

3/7 Women in Srinagar posed for selfies and celebrated the festival. Morning prayers were offered and arrangements were made with great fervour. PTI Women in Srinagar posed for selfies and celebrated the festival. Morning prayers were offered and...

4/7 Rohingya Muslims celebrated the festival at a refugee camp at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. They greeted each other, offered namaz and enjoyed Eid-ul-Fitr in peace. PTI Rohingya Muslims celebrated the festival at a refugee camp at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. They...

5/7 Children hugged policemen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai. They offered flowers, sweets and thanked them for their service. PTI Children hugged policemen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai. They offered flowers, sweets...