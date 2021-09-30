People brave floods, COVID-19 to cast their votes in Bhabanipur bypoll
Polling began at 7 am for the crucial seat, which will seal the fate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and two other constituencies — Jangipur and Samserganj — amid tight security
1/7
Voting has largely been peaceful in Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting in a three-way contest with BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Srijib Biswas. The polling exercise will continue till 6 pm. PTI
2/7
Tight security measures have been implemented to ensure that polling is peaceful. Polling for another two constituencies in West Bengal, Jangipur and Samserganj, is also being carried out following the death of two candidates. PTI
3/7
The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres. PTI
4/7
Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Stringent COVID-19 measures have also been implemented during the polling exercise, with voters' temperatures being checked, hands being sanitised and making masks compulsory. ANI/Twitter
5/7
A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies and the votes will be counted on 3 October. Overnight rains had led to flooding in many areas of Bhabanipur. However, residents braved the adverse weather conditions to cast their votes. ANI/Twitter
6/7
Several known faces were seen among the crowds at the polling booths. One such face that was seen was of TMC's Sovandeb Chatterjee, who had resigned as an MLA from Bhabanipur so that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could contest from the seat for bypolls. After casting his vote, he said: "It's my pleasure to vote for her (Mamata Banerjee). She will win." ANI/Twitter
7/7
The Bhabanipur bypoll is being looked at closely as Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the post. PTI