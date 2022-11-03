Pensive gorilla, bloody lioness and more... The winners of the African Wildlife Photography awards
The next 10 images are our favourites from the winners of the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. This award, launched by the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) in 2021, focuses on animal conservation
This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male. For a few moments, I photographed his striking, mesmerizing gaze. Image Courtesy: Michelle Kranz/Mkapa Awards
In Sabi Sands, we found a lioness in a tree feeding on a pungent impala carcass; she looked up and was foaming at the mouth. A leopardess was high in the same tree, watching helplessly as the lioness below fed on her kill. Image Courtesy: Jaime Freeman/Mkapa Awards
The photographer waited patiently in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area for this lion to look at him. Just when a cloud passed in front of the bright sun, his eyes opened wide and the photographer captured this majestic portrait. Image Courtesy: Russ Burden/Mkapa Awards
While ‘Habituation Trekking’ in Uganda, it took a few hours before encountering the chimps. Initially, they were high up in the shade of the trees. This touching scene of a mother with her baby was my second photo that day. Image Courtesy: Marc Quireyns/Mkapa Awards
This touching image is of Mary Langees, one of the dedicated caregivers of orphaned, rescued elephants at community-owned Reteti Sanctuary. Elephants exhibit affection using their trunks through touching and caressing. Image Courtesy: Anthony Onyango/Mkapa Awards
An orphaned three-month-old baby pangolin being given his morning feed at Saint Mark’s Animal Hospital. Currently being hand- reared, he will be released into a protected wild space around 12 to 18 months when he is ready to fend for himself. Image Courtesy: Prelena Soma Owen/Mkapa Awards
During a morning safari in Samburu, two oryx males were coming toward us head-on, and to my surprise, they engaged in a duel. Their constant movement was challenging to frame. They kicked up dust which glowed in the sun’s rays creating a magical scene. Image Courtesy: Vijayram Harinathan/Mkapa Awards
This is a close-up image of ‘Duke’— an orphaned wild caracal. He came to the Zimanga Private Game Reserve for rehabilitation and rewilding before he could return to his natural habitat. After a year of hard work and dedication, he is now a wild, free animal. Seen here quenching his thirst, I took this shot to portray the cat’s vibrant personality. Image Courtesy: Jon Warburton/Mkapa Awards
A warbler searches for insects from the security gate at the photographer’s front door. The insects drawn in by the outside light prove an easy meal for the bird. Image Courtesy: William Steel/Mkapa Awards
In 2019, Kenya completed building a railway that cuts through Nairobi National Park and in this picture, the world’s tallest land animal (a giraffe) is running between the railway pillars; it was likely feeling the vibrations and noise from an approaching train. Image Courtesy: Jose Fragozo/Mkapa Awards