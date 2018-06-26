1/10
Paul Rudd arrives at the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Evangeline Lilly arrives at the red carpet for the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp in Los Angeles. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Michael Douglas at the red carpet of the World Premiere. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Michelle Pfeiffer at the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
The World Premiere was held at the El Capitan Theatre, California. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Karen Gillian arrives for the World Premiere in Los Angeles. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
James Gunn arrives for the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Director Peyton Reed arrives for the World Premiere in Los Angeles. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Michael Rooker clicks the paparazzi at the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Hannah John-Kamen signs autographs at the World Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Twitter/@MarvelStudios
