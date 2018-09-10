1/11 Over eight Opposition parties extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress on Monday to protest the rising fuel prices. Workers of several parties, including the Janata Dal-Secular, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party, among others, held protests. Twitter/@INCIndia Over eight Opposition parties extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress on...

2/11 Spearheading the Bharat Bandh in Delhi from Ramlila Maidan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the country was "fed up" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and wanted to hear him speak on issues that concern the common man. PTI Spearheading the Bharat Bandh in Delhi from Ramlila Maidan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said...

3/11 In Patna, Jan Adhikar Party supporters vandalised vehicles during the Bharat Bandh called to protest fuel price hikes and the depreciation of the Indian rupee. PTI In Patna, Jan Adhikar Party supporters vandalised vehicles during the Bharat Bandh called to...

4/11 Jan Adhikar Party supporters also vandalised buses and other vehicles in Patna. Members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD and the Congress – blocked roads and did not allow even two-wheelers to pass by. PTI Jan Adhikar Party supporters also vandalised buses and other vehicles in Patna. Members and...

5/11 A massive protest was staged in front of the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. The police detained hundreds, along with Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge in Assam, and state party president Ripun Bora. PTI A massive protest was staged in front of the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. The police...

6/11 In Kochi, the Bharat Bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal, with a near-complete shutdown. Roads mainly saw two-wheelers plying. The Congress held protests at many locations and minor altercations were also reported. Image Courtesy: Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters In Kochi, the Bharat Bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal, with a near-complete shutdown. Roads...

7/11 In Tripura capital Agartala, policemen detain a Congress party worker during a 'Bharat Bandh' protest. PTI In Tripura capital Agartala, policemen detain a Congress party worker during a 'Bharat Bandh'...

8/11 Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at Andheri railway station. They were participating in a 'rail roko' protest at the station. PTI Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay...

9/11 In Odisha, stick-wielding protesters attempted to block NH-16 in Bhubaneswar. Image Courtesy: Manish Kumar/ 101Reporters In Odisha, stick-wielding protesters attempted to block NH-16 in Bhubaneswar. Image Courtesy:...

10/11 In New Delhi, policemen lathi-charged members of the Indian Youth Congress staging protests during the Bharat Bandh. PTI In New Delhi, policemen lathi-charged members of the Indian Youth Congress staging protests...