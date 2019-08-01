1/7 Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the National Medical Commission Bill for replacing the corruption-plagued MCI with a new body, in what was described by the government as one of the biggest reforms for medical education in the country. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha approved a bill seeking to provide death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children and greater punishments for other crimes against minors. PTI Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the National Medical Commission Bill for replacing the...

During the debate in Rajya Sabha, Congress and Samajwadi Party urged the government to withdraw a provision in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill saying it will "institutionalise quackery" in Rajya Sabha.

The bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was moved by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for passage in the Upper House despite stiff protest from the medical fraternity who fear it would lead to deterioration of medical education and degradation of healthcare services.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing on Thursday.

After Wednesday's seat allotment, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani got seats in the front row of the Lower House.

Rahul Gandhi retained his seat in the second row of the Lok Sabha.