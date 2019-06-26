1/5 In his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying it was sheer arrogance of the grand old party which is unable to accept its defeat and continues to question the mandate of the people by doubting EVMs. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI In his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra...

2/5 On Tuesday, Modi had highlighted in Lok Sabha how Congress' 'missed opportunities' on the issue of Muslim women's empowerment and referred to the Uniform Civil Code and the Shah Bano case. PTI On Tuesday, Modi had highlighted in Lok Sabha how Congress' 'missed opportunities' on the issue...

3/5 TMC's first-timer Mahua Moitra made a mark with her maiden speech in Lok Sabha. In her speech, she targeted the Modi government and warned that India is displaying all the signs of fascism displayed in a poster at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@loksabhatv TMC's first-timer Mahua Moitra made a mark with her maiden speech in Lok Sabha. In her speech,...

4/5 In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at the BJP-led government, and said under the 'New India', those glorifying killers of Mahatma Gandhi are in the ruling party and hatred and lynchings are at its peak. Twitter/@ANI In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at the BJP-led government, and said...