The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday saw repeated disruptions over the Assam NRC issue and was adjourned for the day amid pandemonium as the Opposition objected to BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that the Opposition was trying to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".

After coming to the Upper House, Singh said the BSF and the Assam Rifles guarding international borders have been sensitised to ensure that such illegal migrants do not enter the country.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government has reported that some of the Rohingya have been involved in illegal activities but he would refrain from getting into details.

Shah's remarks provoked noisy protests by the Opposition members led by those from the Congress and the TMC. Naidu first adjourned the House for 10 minutes. But as the House was reconvened at 1.10 pm, the Opposition MPs were on their feet again. Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.