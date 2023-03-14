Paris Stinks! French city reduced to trash over pension strikes
Trash has piled up in Paris and other cities, as garbage workers have gone on strike for days. They are protesting against the unpopular bill raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64
An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the French Senate’s adoption of the measure despite labour strikes, street protests and tonnes of uncollected garbage piling higher by the day. AP
With labour unions opposed to the bill, uncollected trash has piled up in Paris and other cities while garbage workers strike. Services in other sectors, such as energy and transportation, also have been affected. AP
Paris City Hall said that as of Sunday, some 5,400 tonnes of garbage were piled in the streets of the French capital, which included in front of the building where the Senate meets. The stench of rotting fish and other food wafted in the wind, especially around some restaurants. AP
Television news channel CNews quoted Colombe Brossel, deputy mayor for sanitation, as saying the problem was mainly due to blocked incinerators. Such trials may not end soon. AP
Unions plan more strikes and an eighth round of nationwide protests on Wednesday, the day the pension bill heads to a committee of seven senators and seven lower-house lawmakers. AP
French prime minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looked forward to the bill’s definitive passage to “assure the future of our retirement” system. AP
The showcase legislation of President Emmanuel Macron — which carries risks for the government — must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes. AP
The government hopes it won’t need to resort to a special constitutional option that would force the pension reform through without a vote. AP
The joint committee is tasked with finding a compromise between the Senate and National Assembly versions of the legislation. If the committee does not reach an agreement, the bill would likely return to the National Assembly for more debate and a vote, then get considered by the Senate before going back to the Assembly. AP
Macron has not yet responded to a union request for a “citizens’ consultation” on the legislation, made Saturday after protests against raising the retirement age drew far fewer people than a previous round of marches four days earlier. Unions maintain that French people are voting their opposition to the reform in the streets and through strikes. AP