Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude to Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh for attending their engagement ceremony
The spiritual leader, who rarely makes a presence at any public events, attended the ceremony on his own accord to bless the couple.
1/4
Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude towards Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji for attending her and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. The spiritual leader, who rarely makes a presence at any public events, attended the ceremony on his own accord to bless the couple.
2/4
Parineeti and Raghav, who were touched by the beautiful gesture of Giani Harpreet Singh, thanked him in their post. Both wrote, “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”
3/4
Parineeti Chopra had shared her dreamy engagement pictures with Raghav Chadha on Instagram and wrote- “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional <em>roka</em> ceremony in the presence of their families. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in October.
4/4
Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together quite a few times. A few people, including Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu, also hinted that a wedding is on the cards between the Aam Aadmi Party leader and the actress. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora also shared a congratulatory tweet for Raghav and Parineeti.