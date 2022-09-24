Pakistan vs England: Harry Brook-Ben Duckett, Mark Wood star in visitors' series-levelling win
England's Harry Brook (left) and Ben Duckett stitched an unbeaten 139-run stand to take their side to a huge 221-3. Pakistan could only manage a 158-8 in 20 over as Mark Wood 3/24 spell break the backbone of Pakistan batting.
Will Jacks scored a 22-ball 40 to build the foundation with 80-odd runs coming in 9 overs. AP
Harry Brook top scored with a 35-ball 81 knock, laced with five sixes and eight fours while taking England past 220. AP
Ben Duckett was bullish as well as the southpaw scored a 71-run innings in the stand with eight boundaries and a maximum. AP
In reply, Pakistan were off to a terrible start at 28-4 with none of them touching the double-digit figure, including Mohammad Rizwan (in photo), Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed. AP
Making comeback after six months, Mark Wood was the pick among the England bowlers with three wickets for 24 runs during his four-over spell. AP
Shan Masood 40-ball 65 was the only solid show by a Pakistani batter while Khushdil Shah (29) and Mohammad Nawaz (19) down the order. AP