Pakistan vs England: Alex Hales seals memorable return to international cricket as visitors claim 1-0 lead in T20Is
Check out photos from the first T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi.
Alex Hales scored a match-winning fifty on his return to international cricket as England beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I in Karachi on Tuesday. AP
Moeen Ali was leading England in the series opener in Karachi, in place of the injured Jos Buttler. England won the toss and put Pakistan to bat. AP
Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an 85-run stand for the first wicket before the skipper fell for 31. AP
Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a fifty. He played a knock of 68 off 46 balls. AP
Debutant Luke Wood finished with impressive figures of 3/24 from four overs. Pakistan posted 158/7 from 20 overs. AP
Harry Brook played an unbeaten knock of 42 off 25 balls to take England to victory. AP
Harry Brook and Moeen Ali celebrate England’s victory. AP