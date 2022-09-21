Photos

Pakistan vs England: Alex Hales seals memorable return to international cricket as visitors claim 1-0 lead in T20Is

Check out photos from the first T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi.

FirstCricket Staff September 21, 2022 00:46:14 IST
Alex Hales scored a match-winning fifty on his return to international cricket as England beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I in Karachi on Tuesday. AP
1/7
Moeen Ali was leading England in the series opener in Karachi, in place of the injured Jos Buttler. England won the toss and put Pakistan to bat. AP
2/7
Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an 85-run stand for the first wicket before the skipper fell for 31. AP
3/7
Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a fifty. He played a knock of 68 off 46 balls. AP
4/7
Debutant Luke Wood finished with impressive figures of 3/24 from four overs. Pakistan posted 158/7 from 20 overs. AP
5/7
Harry Brook played an unbeaten knock of 42 off 25 balls to take England to victory. AP
6/7
Harry Brook and Moeen Ali celebrate England’s victory. AP
7/7
