Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I: Phil Salt unleashes assault as visitors take series into decider
Phil Salt's 88 trumped Babar Azam's 87 for England to beat Pakistan in the sixth T20 on Friday and set up a series decider on Sunday.
1/5
England levelled the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan after winning the sixth match by 8 wickets. England chased down the target in less than 15 overs. AP
2/5
Philip Salt hammered the Pakistan bowlers all around the park and struck an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries during the chase. AP
3/5
Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he returned with figures of 2/34 in four overs. AP
4/5
Earlier, Babar Azam scored 87* off 59 on the back of which Pakistan were able to post 169/6 in 20 overs. AP
5/5
England’s Sam Curran produced an impressive bowling performance. He registered figures of 2/26 in 4 overs. AP