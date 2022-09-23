Pakistan vs England 2nd T20: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lit up Karachi in record chase
Babar Azam's blazing 100, supported by Mohammad Rizwan's 80-odd innings, helped Pakistan chase down and tied the series 1-1 as the hosts won the 2nd T20 by 10 wickets in Karachi on Friday.
Babar Azam scored a brilliant 66-ball 110 not out in Pakistan’s massive 10-wicket win over England in Karachi on Thursday. AP
Babar Azam was aptly supported by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 51-ball 88*, as the duo added a record 203-run for the opening stand while chasing 200. AP
Babar Azam shot 11 fours and five sixes during the course of his innings as Pakistan added 59 runs while his counterpart Moeen Ali gave away 21 runs in an over. AP
Mohammad Rizwan shot five boundaries and four sixes during the course of his innings while facing just 51 deliveries. AP
Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali, opting to bat first after winning the toss, scored 23-ball 55 coming at number six to take England to 199 for 5 in 20 overs. AP
Ben Duckett scored a 22-ball 43 in the middle overs to keep the scoreboard moving after Alex Hales and Phil Salt provided a good stand to England at the top. AP
Haris Rauf was the pick among the bowlers on a bowling graveyard of a surface as the pacer retained a spell of 2 wickets for 30 runs. AP