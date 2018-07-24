1/10 The Pakistan general elections are to be held on 25 July. A fierce battle is expected between Pakistan's jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's PTI in Punjab. AP The Pakistan general elections are to be held on 25 July. A fierce battle is expected between...

2/10 Supporter of Pakistani political party Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) attend an election rally in Karachi. According to the Election Commission, over 3,400 candidates will contest 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,400 are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies. AP

3/10 Nearly 7.5 lakh security personnel and 1.6 million election officials will be deployed for the general elections, the country's poll body announced on Saturday. AP

4/10 Supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf party listen the speech of their leader Imran Khan during an election campaign rally in Karachi, Pakistan. According to the electoral rolls published by the ECP, 105.96 million voters will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming elections. AP

5/10 Minorities face a daunting battle in parliamentary elections in Muslim-majority Pakistan, striving for more representation and a voice that will speak up for them in an increasingly intolerant and radical atmosphere. Fazalur Rehman (centre) leader of Pakistani religious parties alliance, shows solidarity with other leaders during an election campaign in Karachi. AP

6/10 Pakistani transgender election candidate Nadeem Kashish (centre) visits shops during her election campaign, in Islamabad. The Pakistani election commission has for the first time allowed the transgender community to participate in an election. AP

7/10 The election is being held amidst a series of terror attacks across the country. Three candidates have been killed in attacks at political events this month, including a member of PTI in a suicide attack on Sunday. AP

8/10 PML-N supporters during an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi. AP

9/10 There will be 4,49,465 policemen deployed on Wednesday, of which 2,02,100 will be posted in Punjab and Islamabad while 1,00,500 policemen will be stationed in Sindh. AP