1/5 Pakistan goes to polls amid tight security on 25 July 2018. Election Commission of Pakistan confirmed that 3,459 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies — Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

2/5 Voting began at 85,000 polling stations at 8 am today. The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after the conclusion of the polling process at 6 pm. Results will be announced within 24 hours. Nearly 106 million people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of Parliament and four provincial assemblies.

3/5 Shehbaz Sharif, brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), casts his ballot at a polling station in Lahore, Pakistan. He later tweeted, "Just cast my vote. High time that all of you came out to vote for Pakistan's progress and prosperity. May this election be a source of peace and stability for the nation!"

4/5 About 449,465 policemen and over 370,000 military personnel have been deployed for security at polling stations. While the Election Commission

received criticism for this, the Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, assured that soldiers deployed for election duties would strictly comply with the code of conduct given by the ECP.