Painting the town tricolour: The Tiranga Yatra is picking up pace

From Poonch to Hyderabad, people gathered in huge numbers to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. Roads in several states were covered with saffron, white and green as people carried the national flag

FP Staff August 11, 2022 19:58:39 IST
Indian Army personnel participate in a Tiranga Yatra with locals at Mendhar sector in Poonch. PTI
Children carry the national flag as they march on the roads of Agartala ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. PTI
Locals participate in the Tiranga Yatra as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Vadodra. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the national flag reflects India's past. PTI
People walk with a giant flag on the streets of Hyderabad. AP
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers march with the national flag in Karad, Maharashtra. PTI
Congress party members from Hyderabad hold national flags ahead of India's Independence Day. AP
