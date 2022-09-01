Photos

Paint the town red: La Tomatina returns with a bang in Spain

The streets of Bunol, a town in the east of Spain, were covered in red from an hour-long frenzy of people throwing tomatoes at each other. After a two-year break, thousands of revellers participated in the famous La Tomatina Festival

FP Staff September 01, 2022 13:34:50 IST
Participants throw tomatoes at each other during the annual Tomatina, a tomato fight fiesta in the town of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. The festival returned after a two-year ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AP
People lather each other up with tomato pulp at the La Tomatina Festival in Spain. The festival is celebrated every year by thousands of revellers, who throw ripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. This year was the 75th edition of the festival. AP
A woman covered in tomato pulp lies on a tomato-flooded street in Bunol. The origins of the festival go back to 1944 when a few locals engaged in a dispute during a parade and threw tomatoes at each other. Following this, people decided to repeat the food fight. It is celebrated in the last week of August every year. AFP
People covered in tomato pulp hug each other during the festival. La Tomatina was officially declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest in 2002. AFP
The La Tomatina festival has been dubbed as the world’s biggest food fight. According to a report by Afar, the tomatoes used in the festival are especially produced for the event. This year, a convoy of six trucks carried around 130 tonnes of tomatoes were transported through the narrow lanes of Bunol. AFP
A woman wears goggles to protect her eyes from the pulp. Image courtesy: La Tomatina Festival
People wash the tomato pulps off their bodies as the one-hour-long food fight comes to an end. AFP
