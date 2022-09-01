Paint the town red: La Tomatina returns with a bang in Spain

Band, Baaja, Bappa: Mumbai readies to welcome its favourite diety Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' are already being heard in Mumbai as the city prepares for the 10-day Ganpati festival. Pandals have cropped up on the streets, households are set to bring home Ganesh idols, and with the fear of COVID-19 almost behind us, the celebrations are going to be grand