Padma Awards 2020: President Kovind honours distinguished contribution of 73 individuals
President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut was also among 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020 who received the country's fourth highest civilian honour. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Director and producer Karan Johar also received the award for his contributions to the cinema world. Twitter @doordarshan
Veteran actor Sarita Joshi known for her contributions to film, TV and Marathi and Gujarati language theatre was also conferred the award. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Pakistan-origin musician, Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016 also received the Padma Shri award. Sami was at the centre of a political debate over his Padma Shri award announcement last year for his father's career in the Pakistan Air Force but he had dismissed the controversy. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
From the political arena, the Padma Vibhushan award was granted posthumously to BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Former Gujarat CM from the saffron party Kashubhai Patel got the Padma Bhushan award along with former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
In the field of Science and medicine, Senior Virologist Raman Gangakhedkar,former head of ICMR, also known for his seminal work in research and policy towards AIDS control, was conferred the Padma Shri. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn