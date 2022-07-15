Over the ‘buck’ moon: Biggest supermoon of the year is simply stunning
It's the brightest and biggest supermoon of the year. The buck moon, which emerged on 13 July and can be seen until today, was spotted from Egypt, Jerusalem, Dubai, Germany, Kuwait and US
The Buck supermoon rose over the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. July's supermoon is commonly called buck moon as this is the time when a male deer or buck fully grows its antlers. AFP
The supermoon of July rose behind a cross at a church in the old city of Jerusalem.According to NASA, supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon's orbit get close to Earth. AFP
Buck moon appeared behind the Dubai Marina on 13 July. The speciality of supermoons is that they usually appear 15 per cent brighter and seven per cent bigger than normal, according to USA Today. AFP
People watched the supermoon rise from a viewing tower in Germany. July's supermoon was the biggest as compared to other supermoons of the year. AP
The radiant buck moon rose behind the Liberation Tower in Kuwait city. Different regions have different names for July's supermoon. For instance, in Europe it's called 'Hay moon' because of the haymaking that happens in June and July. AFP
Photographer captured a plane passing in front of the full moon in Milwaukee in Wisconsin, US.
The buck supermoon sets behind the Jefferson Memorial in Washington at dawn. The supermoon in July reached a perigee distance of approximately 221,991 miles away from Earth, according to Space.com. AP