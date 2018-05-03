1/6 A dust storm approaching the city of Bikaner. A storm whipped through a large swathe of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, killing over 100 people in a trail of destruction that brought down mud houses, uprooted trees and flattened crops. PTI A dust storm approaching the city of Bikaner. A storm whipped through a large swathe of Rajasthan...

2/6 At least 183 others were injured as a massive dust storm, followed by thunder showers, snapped power lines and sent tin roofs and street hoardings flying in parts of eastern Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh. PTI

3/6 Women walk along Rajpath during a dust storm in New Delhi. The Met department has predicted another dust storm in parts of Rajasthan and UP in the next 48 hours. PTI

4/6 India Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said the trigger for the storm was a cyclonic circulation over Haryana. But also responsible were a western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. PTI

5/6 Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for at least 43 deaths and injuries to 51 others, officials said. Besides Agra, the other storm-hit Uttar Pradesh districts were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao. PTI