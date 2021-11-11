Over 3,600 metres in 1.5 hours: French man sets new world record for standing on hot air balloon
The daredevil broke his previous record of balancing over a hot-air balloon at 1,217 metres above sea level
Remi Ouvrard, a 28-year-old Frenchman, broke a world record on Wednesday by standing on top of a hot-air balloon at over 3,637 metre (11,932 feet) high. Incidentally, the previous record of 1,217 metres was also held by Ouvrard. AFP
Remi's stunt was a part of a Telethon campaign in western France, an annual campaign that raises money for reasearch and advocacy related to rare neuromuscular diseases. Ouvrard stood on top of the hot-air balloon for an hour-and-a-half in 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit, while his father, Jean-Daniel Ouvrard steered the balloon into an altitude of over 3,637 metres to match the 36-37 Telethon phone digits. AFP
Ouvrard said that he is already preparing for next year’s campaign. “I told my father about it three days ago,” he was quoted as saying. “I have an idea for next year’s Telethon.” AFP
On his experience atop the balloon, Ouvrard he experienced “a feeling of ‘zenitude’ mixed with the excitement of the performance.” “When we passed 3,500 metres, I knew that we could get 4,000. We had to beat the iron when it was still hot,” he said. The balloon hit a peak altitude of 4,016 metres. AFP
Remi Ouvrard's attempt took place above Chatellerault in western France. AFP
Remi is all smiles after the stunt. He said, "We are very happy to have succeeded in this challenge, in addition to the Telethon. The whole team is very satisfied, everything went very well. Full satisfaction. The weather conditions were perfect." AFP