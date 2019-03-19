1/8 In the last four days, two seemingly traquil parts of the world witnessed public shooting — Christchurch in New Zealand and Utrecht in Netherlands. While 50 people died after a white supremacist opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch on Friday, three died in Utrecht in the Monday attack. AP In the last four days, two seemingly traquil parts of the world witnessed public shooting —...

2/8 Following the Christchurch attack, an outpouring of sympathy and love towards the victims, their families and the targeted community was witnessed all over the world. On Tuesday, authorities handed over the bodies of six of the deceased to their kin. Reuters Following the Christchurch attack, an outpouring of sympathy and love towards the victims, their...

3/8 Some messages questioned the gun control policies in New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Tuesday that gunman Brenton Tarrant would face the "full force of the law". Reuters Some messages questioned the gun control policies in New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...

4/8 Some messages of grief and anger reached out to the Muslim community, saying that New Zealand is their home, where they should have been safe. Reuters Some messages of grief and anger reached out to the Muslim community, saying that New Zealand is...

5/8 Assuring the Muslim community that all people are alike, some messages reached out to comfort them, saying "I will keep a watch while you pray." Reuters Assuring the Muslim community that all people are alike, some messages reached out to comfort...

6/8 Ardern has reiterated her promise that there will be changes to the country's gun laws in the wake of a terrorist attack on two mosques and said her Cabinet will discuss the policy details. AP Ardern has reiterated her promise that there will be changes to the country's gun laws in the...

7/8 Gunshots shattered the tram ride in a heavily Muslim neighborhood of the old Dutch city of Utrecht, within three days of the Christchurch shooting. Three died and five were injured in the attack and the prime suspect, along with two others, was arrested by the police. AP Gunshots shattered the tram ride in a heavily Muslim neighborhood of the old Dutch city of...