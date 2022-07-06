Out of this world! Stunning astronomy images that will take you to infinity and beyond

15/15

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard): Comet Leonard was discovered by G.J. Leonard on 3 January 2021 and made its closest pass to Earth on 12 December 2021. The photographer secured some time with the robotic telescope at the Skygems Remote Observatories in Namibia on 27 December to capture this rare glimpse of a comet that will leave the Solar System and not be seen again. Image Courtesy: Lionel Majzik/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14