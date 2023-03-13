Oscars 2023: And the award for the best style goes to...
The famous red carpet at the Oscars may have changed to champagne, but the stars — from Deepika Padukone to Rihanna and Michelle Yeoh — brought glamour and style to Hollywood’s biggest night
Deepika Padukone chanelled old Hollywood glamour in a stunning and elegant black gown from Louis Vuitton. She gave major ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ vibe with her black gloves and Cartier neckpiece. All in all, Deepika slayed the red carpet! Reuters
Rihanna, nominated for Best Original song for “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showed the world just how to dress up a baby bump. The singer, expecting her second child, wore a sheer black form-fitting Alaïa dress. The stunning gown had cut-out detailing along each hip for a flash of skin to complete the eye-catching look. AP
Michelle Yeoh chose the angelic route with a white Dior Couture gown that looked like a wearable cloud, accessorised with a precious tiara-like headband. She capped off the night with a win in the Best Actress category for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. AP
Lady Gaga, who performed her song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, made heads turn with her black Versace dress with a sheer corset bodice – which extended rather low. The dress came straight off the runway from the fall 2023 show Donatella Versace held in Los Angeles just last week. Gaga looked beautiful and the surprise low-cut back gave this look the kind of (literally) cheeky nod she’s known for. AP
Cate Blanchett looked statuesque in this blue and black Louis Vuitton gown. The actor nominated for her performance in Tar kept it eco-friendly with a skirt made of sustainable silk. The look felt like silky liquid, frozen in time as it swirled around her body. Reuters
Angela Bassett, nominated for best supporting actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore a royal purple Jeremy Scott Moschino with puffy sleeves. The look conveyed strength and charisma but also softness and elegance. Bow down to the Wakanda Queen! AP
Jamie Lee Curtis won the first Oscar of her career, and sparkled in a crystal and sequin-embellished Dolce and Gabbana floor-length gown. On the not-red carpet, she joked, “Their carpet is going to match my drapes.” AP
Emily Blunt was a sight to behold in her elegant white Valentino gown. Dwayne Johnson was style goals in his ballet pink Dolce & Gabbana suit. AP
Ana de Armas, who was also up for best actress, for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, went for a sparkling, simple bodice from Louis Vuitton, flowing into frilled layers. AP
Halle Berry showcased her chiseled form in a Tamara Ralph white thigh-slit gown featuring champagned roses along the neckline and her upper thigh. The 56-year-old movie star wore champagne coloured platform heels and her short hair curled with a deep side part. Reuters
British actress Florence Pugh opted for a Valentino look and heels; it featured a taupe coloured open gown with black hot pants. She accessorised the look with a stunning silver necklace. It’s elegant, it’s youthful, it’s a little punk. Reuters
Supermodel Cara Delevingne turned heads in her deep rose Elie Saab Couture dress. Talk about drama! AP
Fan Bingbing perhaps brought the most glamorous look possible to the Oscar carpet in this voluminous Tony Ward Couture gown. AP
Sandra Oh evoked a ‘oh’ moment with this draped orange Giambattista Valli dress with a low back and a vintage Harry Winston necklace. That pendant makes the look. AP
Salma Hayek looked fiery in this burnt orange sequined gown by Gucci. Accompanying her on the Oscar carpet, Pedro Pascal looked dapper in his suit. Reuters
Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai showed her glamourous side in this Ralph Lauren silver gown. For those wondering what she was doing at the Oscars, she was at the ceremony as executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, which was nominated for best documentary short. Reuters
Eva Longoria sparkled in an eye-catching and intricately-jewelled Zuhair Murad design with ribbon detail from her neck. AP
Hong Chau, the star of The Whale and Best Supporting Actress nominee, oozed classic elegance in her Prada gown. The pretty-in-pink moment was elevated with the black sequined feather trail that gave the look a dark, sensual mystique. AP
Tems, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, wore an avant-garde Lever Couture piece that swirled around her. Reuters
RRR actor Ram Charan brought Indian style to the Oscar carpet. He wore a black three-piece sherwani — the jacket had a bandhgala collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front gold-toned button closures, a stylish brooch and a tailored fitting, while the kurta came with a draped silhouette and an asymmetric hem. AP
Harry Shum Jr broke the black-tie orthodoxy in a white jacket by Adeam — a label usually known for womenswear — that featured a thick fabric belt around the waist. AP
Allison Williams looked pretty in pink in this Giambattista Valli couture. The massive opera coat and the feather-cut hem are both a little too much. Reuters
Janelle Monae chose to have fun in this playful Vera Wang gown, which added a nice pop of colour to the colourless carpet. Reuters
‘Black Panther’ star Danai Gurira chose a black sleeveless gown with a voluminous skirt from designer Jason Wu. That amazing hairstyle turned this into one of the more memorable looks of the night. Reuters
Irish star Paul Mescal went for a 1970s vibe with his white Gucci tuxedo and flared trousers. Reuters