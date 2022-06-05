#OnlyOneEarth: On World Environment Day do your bit for the planet
#OnlyOneEarth is the campaign for World Environment Day 2022. It calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet
Visitors are silhouetted against the illuminated gate of the Safdarjung tomb, where a 3D image of Frankie the Dino was projected on the façade to create environmental awareness by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India on the eve of World Environment Day in New Delhi on 4 June, 2022. AFP
In a 2021 campaign developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the agency let ‘Frankie the Dino’ be their mascot to urge everyone not to choose “extinction” and act before it’s too late. AFP
3D image of Frankie the Dino is projected on the illuminated Qutub Minar, the heritage minaret at the Qutub complex by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India on the eve of World Environment Day in New Delhi on 4 June, 2022. AFP
Volunteers clear plastic and other garbage littered on the shores of the Arabian Sea on World Environment Day, in Mumbai, Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
A volunteer clears plastic and other garbage littered on the shores of the Arabian Sea on World Environment Day, in Mumbai, Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
People look at a sand art made for World Environment day in Mumbai, Saturday, 4 June, 2022. AP