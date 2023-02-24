One Year of Russia-Ukraine War: The moments that the world shall never forget

4/24

After the initial shock of Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February, the true horror of war began to sink in for Ukraine and its allies in March. Every day, images showed new destruction wrought by Russian bombs. In this image, an apartment building in Mariupol is bombed, destroying it to smithereens. Reports later revealed that two elderly women were stuck in their apartment because they couldn’t make it down to the shelter, and were killed in the explosion. AP