1/5 After suffering a professional setback in his career, Yash Chopra returned to make Chandni (1989), with Sridevi, which received widespread critical acclaim and was a major commercial success. Image via Facebook After suffering a professional setback in his career, Yash Chopra returned to make Chandni...

2/5 Said to be loosely inspired by the alleged real-life love triangle of its three stars, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri-Rekha, Yash Chopra's Silsila (1981) was the last film where the hit on-screen pair was seen sharing screen space. Image via Facebook Said to be loosely inspired by the alleged real-life love triangle of its three stars, Amitabh...

3/5 Yash Chopra's Lamhe, regarded as one of the finest films of the director-producer, was a commercial failure when it released in the year 1991. Image via Facebook Yash Chopra's Lamhe, regarded as one of the finest films of the director-producer, was a...

4/5 Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara (2004), chronicling the tale of a Pakistani woman and an Indian man the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in both India and overseas territories. Image via Facebook Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara (2004), chronicling the tale of a Pakistani woman and an Indian man the...