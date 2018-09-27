1/5
After suffering a professional setback in his career, Yash Chopra returned to make Chandni (1989), with Sridevi, which received widespread critical acclaim and was a major commercial success. Image via Facebook
2/5
Said to be loosely inspired by the alleged real-life love triangle of its three stars, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri-Rekha, Yash Chopra's Silsila (1981) was the last film where the hit on-screen pair was seen sharing screen space. Image via Facebook
3/5
Yash Chopra's Lamhe, regarded as one of the finest films of the director-producer, was a commercial failure when it released in the year 1991. Image via Facebook
4/5
Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara (2004), chronicling the tale of a Pakistani woman and an Indian man the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in both India and overseas territories. Image via Facebook
5/5
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was the last film of the director. Image via Facebook
