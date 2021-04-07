On World Health Day, Sanjeevani campaign for spreading awareness on COVID-19 vaccination launched [Photos]
The campaign was launched on Wednesday at an event attended by actor Sonu Sood and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana at the Attari border in Punjab
On the occasion of World Health Day, Network18 and Federal Bank launched 'Sanjeevani-A Shot of Life' — an initiative to create awareness and initiate conversations on COVID-19 vaccination, bust myths and bring about changes on the ground.
The campaign was launched on Wednesday at an event attended by actor Sonu Sood and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana at the Attari border in Punjab, amid the salutation ceremony by the jawans in the background.
As part of the launch, Sood visited the Apollo hospital and received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. "You have to remember one thing, you have to be with the doctors till 30 minutes after taking the vaccine," he said receiving the jab.
At the launch, Asthana addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy. "As a leader, we have to lead from the front. Every jawan has taken the vaccine… I would like to add that it is more necessary to fight the enemies of our health than fighting the enemies of the nation," Asthana said.
The initiative is a Federal Bank CSR drive to ensure that every Indian gets the vaccine, even in the remote corners of the country. Sood said that Sanjeevani is all about the cause to remove the fears from people's hearts and get more and more people vaccinated.