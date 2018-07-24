1/7 The evergreen pair Uttam Kumar's and Suchitra Sen in the superhit song Ei poth jodi na shesh hoy from the blockbuster romantic film Saptapadi, based on a novel written in 1958 by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay. YouTube screengrab The evergreen pair Uttam Kumar's and Suchitra Sen in the superhit song Ei poth jodi na shesh hoy...

2/7 Uttam Kumar played a matinee idol who discovers his true self on a train journey in Satyajit Ray's Nayak. YouTube screengrab

3/7 Sanyasi Raja was based on the real life Bhawal case and was remade in Telegu in 1977 which was called Raja Ramesh. YouTube screengrab

4/7 Uttam Kumar played the elder brother to Ranjit Mallik's Sitesh Roy in the romantic comedy Mouchak. YouTube screengrab

5/7 Uttam Kumar played a singer, who poses as a driver after being disowned by his industrialist father in the romantic comedy Deya Neya. YouTube screengrab

6/7 Uttam Kumar played a hostel boarder who falls in love with a relative of the hostel owner in romantic comedy Sharey Chuattor. YouTube screengrab