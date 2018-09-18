1/6
Shabana Azmi played Laxmi in Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974) for which she won a National Award for Best Actress. YouTube
2/6
In Sparsh opposite Naseeruddin Shah (1998). YouTube
3/6
In Deepa Mehta's Fire (1996), she played Radha opposite Nandita Das' Sita. Twitter @peatreebojangle
4/6
Azmi performance in Mahesh Bhatt's Arth (1982) earned her a National Award for Best Actress
5/6
In Shekhar Kapur's Masoom (1983) opposite Naseeruddin Shah
6/6
She played Neerja Bhanot's (Sonam Kapoor) mother in Neerja (2016) for which she received Best Supporting Actress at Filmfare Awards
