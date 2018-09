Rishi Kapoor made his big screen debut in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Rishi Kapoor made his big screen debut in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker (1970)

2/6

In Bobby (1973), Kapoor played Raj, the son of a wealthy businessman who falls in love with Bobby (played by Dimple Kapadia). Screengrab from YouTube

In Bobby (1973), Kapoor played Raj, the son of a wealthy businessman who falls in love with Bobby...