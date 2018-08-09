1/6 In Srimanthudu (2015), Mahesh Babu played a millionaire scion who wants to adopt a village and work towards its development. YouTube In Srimanthudu (2015), Mahesh Babu played a millionaire scion who wants to adopt a...

Dookudu (2011) is an action-comedy film which also starred Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood.

His latest release is the political drama Bharath Ane Nenu, where he essayed the role of a young chief minister fighting corruption.

Although 1...Nenokkadine saw a lukewarm response at the box-office, it tells the story of a man in search of his parents killer

In Okkadu (2003), Mahesh Babu rescues Bhoomika Chawla from an unwanted marriage and they both seek refuge in the Charminar.