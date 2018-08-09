1/6
In Srimanthudu (2015), Mahesh Babu played a millionaire scion who wants to adopt a village and work towards its development. YouTube
Dookudu (2011) is an action-comedy film which also starred Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood. YouTube
His latest release is the political drama Bharath Ane Nenu, where he essayed the role of a young chief minister fighting corruption. YouTube
Although 1...Nenokkadine saw a lukewarm response at the box-office, it tells the story of a man in search of his parents killer
In Okkadu (2003), Mahesh Babu rescues Bhoomika Chawla from an unwanted marriage and they both seek refuge in the Charminar. YouTube
In AR Murugadoss' Spyder the actor is a superhero who has to save the day from a bio-chemical disaster plotted by the antagonist. YouTube
