1/8 Kirron Kher won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Rituparno Ghosh's Bengali film Bariwali. Image from YouTube

2/8 Kirron Kher's comeback film was Shyam Benegal's Sardari Begum, which won her the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards. Image from YouTube

3/8 Kirron Kher's character in Khamosh Pani (Silent Waters) (2003) not only refused to kill herself for being a widow, but marries her abductor and, after his death, makes an earning teaching Quran to local children. She won the Best Actress Award, at Locarno International Film Festival, the Karachi International Film Festival and International Festivals at Ciepie in Argentina and Cape Town in South Africa. Image from Vidhi Films

4/8 Kirron Kher's performance in Rang De Basanti (2006) got her second nomination for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award. Image from iMDB

5/8 Kirron Kher as the mother of Sameer Kapoor played by Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana. Image from YouTube

6/8 Kirron Kher was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Devdas (2002). Image from Youtube

7/8 Kirron Kher plays Bela Makhija, the supportive mother of junior artist Om Prakash Makhija (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in Om Shanti Om. Image from Youtube