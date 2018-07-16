1/7 Katrina Kaif made a guest appearance in Karan Malhotra's Agneepath for the song 'Chikni Chameli', choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. YouTube screengrab Katrina Kaif made a guest appearance in Karan Malhotra's Agneepath for the song 'Chikni Chameli',...

An otherwise forgettable film (Tees Maar Khan) was remembered by one and many because of Katrina's dance number 'Sheila Ki Jawani', prompting many to compare it with the other chartbuster of 2010, Malaika Arora Khan's 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Dabangg.

'Zara Zara Touch Me' from Abbas Mustan's thriller Race was not only a breakthrough for singer Monali Thakur, it also established Katrina as an actress with formidable dancing abilities.

'Teri Ore', the soulful number from Singh is Kinng sung by Shreya Ghoshal won the singer both the Filmfare and the IIFA awards for 2009.

Neha Bhasin's 'Dhunki', from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan became the 2011 party anthem.

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Kaala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho (2016) was the only thing the audience wanted to watch again and again.