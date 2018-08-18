1/6 "Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye...lambi nahin"- Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film Anand became an iconic film on love, life and hope, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film fetched Gulzar the Filmfare award for Best Dialogue for that year. Facebook "Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye...lambi nahin"- Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film Anand...

2/6 Hrikikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi was is a remake of the Bengali film Galpa Holeo Satyi (1966) by Tapan Sinha, and was ranked the eight highest-grossing film of the year 1972.

3/6 Guddi saw Jaya Bachchan playing a schoolgirl obsessed with the actor Dharmendra, who plays himself. The film later remade in Tamil as Cinema Paithiyam in 1975 starring Jayachitra and Kamal Haasan.

4/6 Chupke Chupke (1975) is a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi and is highly remembered for Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's comic act which came in the same year when the all-time blockbuster Sholay was released.

5/6 Chachi 420 was the first film directed by Kamal Haasan who also starred in the film playing double roles, and is a remake of the Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi which was inspired from the Hollywood film Mrs. Doubtfire.