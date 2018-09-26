1/9 The second film from Dev Anand's production, Baazi(1951) was directed by Guru Dutt and was a tribute to the 1940's Film Noir Hollywood with the morally ambiguous hero and shadow lighting. Image via Facebook The second film from Dev Anand's production, Baazi(1951) was directed by Guru Dutt and was a...

2/9 Dev Anand's Kala Pani(1958), which he co-starred with legendary actress Madhubala, won him the Filmfare Best Actor Award.

3/9 Dev Ananad also starred in English films such as The Evil Within (1970), where he was paired opposite Vietnamese actress Kieu Chinh and Zeenat Aman.

4/9 Loosely based on the Bengali movie Uttarayan, Hum Dono (1961) saw Dev Anand essaying double roles.

5/9 Dev Anand's Jewel Thief is a 1967 Hindi spy thriller heist film, where is featured alongside , Vyjayantimala. Alfred Hitchcock's - To Catch a Thief, Vertigo and North by Northwest are set to have inspired the film.

6/9 Guide (1965), Dev Anand's first colour film was also first film to win all four of the major awards (Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress) at the Filmfare Awards.

7/9 Johny Mera Naam, Dev Anand's film with Hema Malini, became the highest grossing Bollywood film of 1970 and the 7th highest grossing Bollywood movie of the 1970s.

8/9 Paying Guest (1957) was directed by Subodh Mukherjee, starring Dev Anand and Nutan.