With the central theme of 'Hindutva', the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday launched its three-day lecture series by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. He hailed the work done by the organisation as "incomparable" and claimed that people targeted the outfit out of fear because of its increasing power. PTI
The event titled "Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective" is being held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Nearly all major Opposition parties are boycotting conclave, though the RSS had said it had invited them. PTI
Bhagwat said that because the RSS had a unique identity, it is popular and its workers don't run to advertise their work. "We do not remote control our workers," Bhagwat said on Monday. PTI
Remembering RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Bhagwat called him a "born patriot" and highlighted that Hedgewar had been a part of the Congress. PTI
Among those who attended the RSS conclave were actors Manisha Koirala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anu Kapur, singers Malini Awasthi and Hansraj Hans, music producer Anu Malik, cricketer Chetan Chauhan, politicians Manoj Tiwari and Amar Singh, journalist Swapan Dasgupta, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and Jagran group editor Sanjay Gupta. PTI
