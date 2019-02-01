1/5 Finance Minister Piyush Goyal with MoS finance ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and P Radhakrishnan arrived in North Block ahead of the Budget presentation in Parliament. Goyal is scheduled to announce the Budget for the 2019-20 financial year at 11 am. PTI Finance Minister Piyush Goyal with MoS finance ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and P Radhakrishnan...

2/5 Keeping with election year Budget norms, this year's budget is an interim budget or a vote-on-account. A lot is expected of Goyal's Budget document, including income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures. PTI Keeping with election year Budget norms, this year's budget is an interim budget or a...

3/5 The Budget 2019 presentation comes a day after the Budget Session of Parliament began. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among those who addressed a joint sitting on Thursday. AP The Budget 2019 presentation comes a day after the Budget Session of Parliament began. Prime...

4/5 According to reports, the budget is kept secret by keeping nearly 100 officials on lockdown in the North Block. These officials are not allowed to speak with anyone, including their family members, for nearly 10 days — the time frame in which the Budget is drafted, finalised, and printed. CISF and Intelligence Bureau are deployed for security. Reuters According to reports, the budget is kept secret by keeping nearly 100 officials on lockdown in...