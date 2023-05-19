On Alert: Kashmir turns into security fortress ahead of G20 meet
There is hectic activity going on in Srinagar as it is set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from 22-24 May. Drones have been deployed, Marine commandos have taken over the security of Dal Lake, and the elite NSG are in action
1/8
Ranbir and Arjun Kapoor played football with the Mumbai's policemen in a friendly match that was organised on 26 February, 2015. In this photo the actors pose with Mumbai's police commissioner, Rakesh Maria. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
2/8
Mumbai's police commissioner Rakesh Maria charge forward with the football. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
3/8
Arjun Kapoor in mood to pass the ball, moves forward as his team members lag behind. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
4/8
For all of you who do not know, Ranbir Kapoor is a football enthusiast and also owns an ISL team, Mumbai City FC. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
5/8
Dino Morea warms up for the football match with Mumbai's policemen. Sachin Gokhale /Firstpost
6/8
Ranbir Kapoor takes a tumble on the field as opposition takes the ball from him, on the other hand, Shoojit Sircar moves forward with the football. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
7/8
Mumbai's police commissioner and his team stand in attention position as the national anthem is played. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost
8/8
The celebrity team had known faces like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Dino Morea who played a team of Mumbai policemen at AFSC (All stars Football Club) match on 26 February. Sachin Gokhale /Firatpost