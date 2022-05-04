On a 'green drive': Delhi driver grows garden on auto roof to beat the heat
Mahendra Kumar has received praise from all corners for planting a garden on the roof of his auto. He says the plants help keep passengers cool as temperatures continue to soar in the Capital
This is known as taking the phrase 'Green Drive' quite literally. As Delhi battles soaring temperatures and sweltering heat, autorickshaw driver offers some respite through his vehicle -- which has a garden on its roof. AFP
The roof of Kumar's auto is home to over 20 varieties of shrubs, crops and flowers, attracting commuters and passers-by who stop to click selfies and photos of the unique "moving garden". AFP
Kumar says his auto garden helps keep the vehicle cool even when temperatures are touching 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi, enough to melt the tar on roads. AFP
Kumar first put a mat on the roof, followed by a sack and then added soil to grow the garden. He waters the plants twice a day in order to keep them green and healthy. "Around two years ago I had this idea during the peak of the summer season. I thought if I can grow some plants on the roof, it will keep my auto cool and give relief from the heat to my passengers," Kumar said. "It is now like a natural AC (air conditioner). My passengers are so happy after the ride that they don't mind paying me an extra 10-20 bucks," he added. AFP
Kumar said he was doing his "own small bit" for the environment by planting lettuce, tomatoes and millets on his autorickshaw. The auto driver said that he got the grass from the roadside and seeds from friends and acquaintances and within days, the seeds sprouted into green shoots. AFP
Kumar's 'green' auto has become a hit with everyone. Netizens have praised him for his innovative idea, with one user saying that 'we needed more such green footprints'. AFP