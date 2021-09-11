On 20th anniversary of 9/11, images that captured the enormity of twin tower attacks
The terrorist attacks of 9/11, which killed nearly 3,000 people, were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others. These images best tell the story of that terrible day
1/10
The hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center at 9:03 am in New York City. AFP
2/10
People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center. People on the street were horrified and try to flee the scene as dust clouds billowed through lower Manhattan. AP
3/10
A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center. This became one of the most surreal and monumental photos of the attacks. AP
4/10
The attacks weren’t limited to New York. The Pentagon also took a hit. Around 180 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists, who flew it into the building. AFP
5/10
Flames and smoke pour from a building at the Pentagon in Washington, a global symbol of military might. AP
6/10
After the collapse, firefighters continued to search for survivors and bodies amidst the rubble. AP
7/10
Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn in New York. AP
8/10
Even as everything was flattened, this American flag continued to flutter in the wind after the destruction and the way US saw terrorism. AP
9/10
A woman, later identified as Marcy Borders, stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. This image became so well known and so widely distributed, that Borders became known as "The Dust Lady". AFP
10/10
Then US President Bush with retired firefighter Bob Beckwith at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster, trying to rally the first responders and all of America. AFP