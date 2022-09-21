Oh My Stars! The amazing views of the sky, courtesy Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards

8/14

Andromeda Galaxy, The Neighbour: The Andromeda Galaxy, or Messier 31 (M31), is one of the closest and largest neighbours of the Milky Way. M31 is also the most distant object the human eye can see. When you look at it with the naked eye it’s like a fog, but through the telescope it shows its magnificence. Yang Hanwen provided the original picture of M31. Image Courtesy: Yang Hanwen, Zhou Zezhen