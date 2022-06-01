Of mummies and more: Egypt uncovers treasure trove of artefacts in Saqqara
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the 'largest cache of 150 bronze statues' and 250 coffins containing mummies that date back 2,500 years
1/7
A large trove of ancient bronze statues and well-preserved sarcophagi discovered in Egypt's Saqqara were released to the world. The dig uncovered 250 wooden sarcophagi with mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period, around the fifth century BC. AP
2/7
A painted coffin with a well-preserved mummy inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 BC. The recovered treasures were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometres (15 miles) southwest of the Egyptian capital. AP
3/7
The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the Giza Pyramids and the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s. AP
4/7
Besides the sarcophagi, as many as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 BC, were also unearthed. AP
5/7
Inside one sarcophagus, the team found an untouched and sealed papyrus. It has been transferred to the laboratory of the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo for full restoration and study. AP
6/7
Statuettes and figurines depicting cats and Egyptian deities found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC). AFP
7/7
A reporter films a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who oversaw the building of the step pyramid at the makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. AP