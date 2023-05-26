Of Dance and Dumplings: Macao's famous Drunken Dragon festival is back
The traditional Drunken Dragon Festival kicked off in China's Macao on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus. The unique dance involves performers lurching around the streets, sprinkling beer and rice wine from their mouths
In China’s Macao Special Administrative Region, the annual Drunken Dragon Festival began on Tuesday with performances of Chinese drunken dragons and free dragon boat rice for guests. A performer walks with a dragon during the Drunken Dragon celebration which is believed to bring prosperity and safety to the fishing community. AFP
Performers dance during the Drunken Dragon celebration. The well-known drunken dragon dance from China’s Macao took place on 26 May as part of the Buddha’s Birthday celebrations for the first time in three years. The well-known dance is listed as part of the nation’s intangible cultural heritage. AFP
A performer sprays rice wine from his mouth during the Drunken Dragon celebration. The festival first appeared in Macao’s fishing district, where people gathered to pray for the fleet’s well-being and safety. Eventually, it established itself as a well-liked folk festival that was observed by people from all walks of life. AFP
Performers make a dragon pose before the start of the Drunken Dragon celebration which is believed to bring prosperity and safety to the fishing community in Macao. The Macao tale of a Buddhist monk and a celestial dragon rescuing people from the disease during the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911) is also believed to be source of the Drunken Dragon Festival. AFP
A performer prays before the Drunken Dragon celebration which is believed to bring prosperity and safety to the fishing community. A wooden dragon designed to dance for blessings is spread out on an incense burner table. The wooden dragon’s head and tail are each held by a pair of inebriated dragon players. AFP
A performer gives rice wine to another to drink during the Drunken Dragon celebration. The players act while holding a spirits jar and spraying alcohol over the wooden dragon after taking a sip. AFP
Performers wait for the start of the Drunken Dragon celebration. The traditional cultural occasion occurs on 8 April according to the Chinese lunar calendar. People offer prayers for the protection and success of the fishing sector in Macao during the event. AFP
Performers dance through Leal Senado Square during the Drunken Dragon celebration. The dance itself is distinctive to China and involves performers lurching around the streets while sprinkling beer and rice wine from their mouths. AFP
An official blesses a dragon at the beginning of the Drunken Dragon celebration. AFP
Performers dance outside the Patane market during the Drunken Dragon celebration. Locals gathered near the Red Market, a building constructed more than 80 years ago, to form a queue for some dragon boat longevity rice. The performers also play in front of thousands of tourists at the Largo do Senado square. AFP