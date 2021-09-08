NYC Police unveils 'Wall of Heroes' memorial honouring cops who laid their lives down on 9/11
Titled '23 Remembered' the tribute, which is inside the Manhattan headquarters, features hand-painted portraits of those who were killed in the September attacks
The New York City Police Benevolent Association marked the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center by unveiling a September 11 memorial wall in the lower Manhattan offices. The memorial includes the portraits of the 23 NYPD officers killed during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks and a plaque that pays tribute to the hundreds of cops who have died because of 9/11-related illnesses. AFP
The portrait series, entitled "23 Remembered," was painted by Philadelphia police officer and forensic artist Jonny Castro. It was commissioned by Brothers Before Others, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organisation that provides support to families of fallen cops. AFP
Each portrait features the fallen officer in their dress uniform with their badges and honours they received and earned throughout their careers. AFP
At the ceremony, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the spirit of the 23 officers who died on 9/11 continues two decades later. AFP
Speaking of the portraits, Jonny Castro said, "These paintings are a special way for me to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice." Castro has also painted over 1,000 paintings for first responders. AFP
"One of the first things that stuck out for me personally was the attention to detail," said Joseph Vigiano Jr, who was eight-years-old when his father died. "It got everything correctly down to his commendations and awards. It was pretty heartwarming to see my father be remembered 20 years later. The New York City Police Department still remembers the fallen." AFP
Of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11 attacks, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center. This included the 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department. AFP